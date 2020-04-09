All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15070 N 150TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15070 N 150TH Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:59 PM

15070 N 150TH Lane

15070 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15070 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom home with 2 baths and huge yard with heated, Fenced Pebble Tec Pool and Spa and the Pool Service is included!! Great kitchen with maple cabinets and a breakfast bar island. Fresh paint and new carpet. Perfect home for entertaining all year round! Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1695, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.7% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15070 N 150TH Lane have any available units?
15070 N 150TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15070 N 150TH Lane have?
Some of 15070 N 150TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15070 N 150TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15070 N 150TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15070 N 150TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15070 N 150TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15070 N 150TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15070 N 150TH Lane offers parking.
Does 15070 N 150TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15070 N 150TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15070 N 150TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15070 N 150TH Lane has a pool.
Does 15070 N 150TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 15070 N 150TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15070 N 150TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15070 N 150TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15070 N 150TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15070 N 150TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College