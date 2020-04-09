15070 N 150TH Lane

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom home with 2 baths and huge yard with heated, Fenced Pebble Tec Pool and Spa and the Pool Service is included!! Great kitchen with maple cabinets and a breakfast bar island. Fresh paint and new carpet. Perfect home for entertaining all year round! Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1695, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.7% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.