Amenities

dishwasher all utils included carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities carport parking

This is a large 2900 ft.² home beautiful big backyard individual bedrooms Are being leased out security background check is required and housekeeping is available on the property looking for professionals must have a secure job or retiree. No pets no children this is an adult quarters no smoking allowed In the home All utilities included It’s a quiet and peaceful home