15026 W Cottonwood Street

Great Surprise location! Close to Ball Parks, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and more! POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT! This 4bd 2 1/2 bath has a nice open floor plan. Great room open to Kitchen with Separate Formal Dining and living area. 4 Bedrooms up with Large Master Suite, Full mater bath with large walk in closet. Den/ office downstairs with 1/2 bath. RV Gate and 3 car garage is a plus! Nice landscaping grass back with covered patio and built in BBQ, extended area around the pool area gives plenty of room to enjoy entertaining