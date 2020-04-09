All apartments in Surprise
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:06 PM

15026 W Cottonwood Street

15026 West Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

15026 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great Surprise location! Close to Ball Parks, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and more! POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT! This 4bd 2 1/2 bath has a nice open floor plan. Great room open to Kitchen with Separate Formal Dining and living area. 4 Bedrooms up with Large Master Suite, Full mater bath with large walk in closet. Den/ office downstairs with 1/2 bath. RV Gate and 3 car garage is a plus! Nice landscaping grass back with covered patio and built in BBQ, extended area around the pool area gives plenty of room to enjoy entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15026 W Cottonwood Street have any available units?
15026 W Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15026 W Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 15026 W Cottonwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15026 W Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
15026 W Cottonwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15026 W Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 15026 W Cottonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15026 W Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 15026 W Cottonwood Street does offer parking.
Does 15026 W Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15026 W Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15026 W Cottonwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 15026 W Cottonwood Street has a pool.
Does 15026 W Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 15026 W Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15026 W Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15026 W Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15026 W Cottonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15026 W Cottonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
