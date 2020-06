Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Rancho Gabriela subdivision in Surprise is home to amazing tree lined streets, large green belts and parks. One of which is right out the front door of this open and spacious 3 bedroom home. Kitchen with large island, dark cabinets, large tile and pantry and plenty of storage. Also has large bedrooms and a big backyard.