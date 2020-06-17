All apartments in Surprise
15009 W MEDINAH Way
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:37 AM

15009 W MEDINAH Way

15009 West Medinah Way · (623) 239-2343
Location

15009 West Medinah Way, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BeautifuFully equipped 3 bedroom vacation or year round home. No carpeting, all hard surface flooring, bright spacious living room/dining room area (now used as music room), you can relax or entertain in the open family room/kitchen area with granite countertops, plenty of storage & all of the kitchen necessities you could possibly need. Split bedroom plan so ideal for family to visit. Off the kitchen Is a covered patio area complete with table for your morning coffee & a barely used bbq grill. Fruit trees galore for your fresh morning juice. 4 TV's with basic cable being provided as is electric & water bills.Garage space enough for 2 cars.This home could be rented for long term year round, just ask for further details. No pets or smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15009 W MEDINAH Way have any available units?
15009 W MEDINAH Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15009 W MEDINAH Way have?
Some of 15009 W MEDINAH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15009 W MEDINAH Way currently offering any rent specials?
15009 W MEDINAH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15009 W MEDINAH Way pet-friendly?
No, 15009 W MEDINAH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15009 W MEDINAH Way offer parking?
Yes, 15009 W MEDINAH Way does offer parking.
Does 15009 W MEDINAH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15009 W MEDINAH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15009 W MEDINAH Way have a pool?
No, 15009 W MEDINAH Way does not have a pool.
Does 15009 W MEDINAH Way have accessible units?
No, 15009 W MEDINAH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15009 W MEDINAH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15009 W MEDINAH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15009 W MEDINAH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15009 W MEDINAH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
