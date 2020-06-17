15009 W MEDINAH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BeautifuFully equipped 3 bedroom vacation or year round home. No carpeting, all hard surface flooring, bright spacious living room/dining room area (now used as music room), you can relax or entertain in the open family room/kitchen area with granite countertops, plenty of storage & all of the kitchen necessities you could possibly need. Split bedroom plan so ideal for family to visit. Off the kitchen Is a covered patio area complete with table for your morning coffee & a barely used bbq grill. Fruit trees galore for your fresh morning juice. 4 TV's with basic cable being provided as is electric & water bills.Garage space enough for 2 cars.This home could be rented for long term year round, just ask for further details. No pets or smoking