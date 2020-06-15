All apartments in Surprise
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:00 AM

14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard

14950 West Mountain View Boulevard · (602) 935-5830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14950 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ 85374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7204 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED Updated 1 Bedroom+DEN! Highly sought after AVISTAR model. Quiet location in back of community. and ready for you to move in. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stylish kitchen countertops and faucet (2017). New hot water heater & garbage disposal (2017). New microwave. New dual flush toilet & faucet (2017). Doors on den perfect for guests or use as a private office/retreat. Two separate entrances to private balcony w/ screen doors. Open the doors; let the breeze flow. Resort-style living w/ heated pool, media room for movies, hair salon, tennis courts, fitness room, lending library. Residents enjoy all amenities of premiere Sun City Grand master community!Short term rentals are priced at $1800 per month (May-October) and $2400 (November-April).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have any available units?
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have?
Some of 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard offer parking?
No, 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
