14937 W SkyHawk Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 AM

14937 W SkyHawk Way

14937 North Skyhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14937 North Skyhawk Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
AMAZING FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, TWO CAR GARAGE HOME READY FOR NEW TENANTS! FRESH PAINT & CARPET. Lovely HGTV style grey and white tones. EXCELLENT SUBDIVISION THAT INCLUDES TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, HORSESHOE PITS AND WALKING TRAILS. CLOSE TO SURPRISE STADIUM (SPRING TRAINING HOME TO ROYALS AND RANGERS), HOSPITALS, SHOPPING, GOLF, AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. This is one of my favorite neighborhoods in surprise!!! Very clean and safe area!!! This home is available short term at a higher rate. Reach out or have your agent reach out for more details. Excellent possibility for ball players, MLB staff, patients/family of patients at Del Webb Medical Center or those in need of a short term rental. Pet rent of $85 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 85
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14937 W SkyHawk Way have any available units?
14937 W SkyHawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14937 W SkyHawk Way have?
Some of 14937 W SkyHawk Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14937 W SkyHawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
14937 W SkyHawk Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14937 W SkyHawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14937 W SkyHawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 14937 W SkyHawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 14937 W SkyHawk Way does offer parking.
Does 14937 W SkyHawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14937 W SkyHawk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14937 W SkyHawk Way have a pool?
No, 14937 W SkyHawk Way does not have a pool.
Does 14937 W SkyHawk Way have accessible units?
No, 14937 W SkyHawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14937 W SkyHawk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14937 W SkyHawk Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14937 W SkyHawk Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14937 W SkyHawk Way does not have units with air conditioning.
