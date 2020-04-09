14937 W SkyHawk Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage tennis court volleyball court

AMAZING FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, TWO CAR GARAGE HOME READY FOR NEW TENANTS! FRESH PAINT & CARPET. Lovely HGTV style grey and white tones. EXCELLENT SUBDIVISION THAT INCLUDES TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, HORSESHOE PITS AND WALKING TRAILS. CLOSE TO SURPRISE STADIUM (SPRING TRAINING HOME TO ROYALS AND RANGERS), HOSPITALS, SHOPPING, GOLF, AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. This is one of my favorite neighborhoods in surprise!!! Very clean and safe area!!! This home is available short term at a higher rate. Reach out or have your agent reach out for more details. Excellent possibility for ball players, MLB staff, patients/family of patients at Del Webb Medical Center or those in need of a short term rental. Pet rent of $85 per month per pet.