Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

14937 W Sky Hawk Way

14937 W Skyhawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

14937 W Skyhawk Way, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
AMAZING FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, TWO CAR GARAGE HOME READY FOR NEW TENANTS! FRESH PAINT & CARPET. Lovely HGTV style grey and white tones. EXCELLENT SUBDIVISION THAT INCLUDES TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, HORSESHOE PITS AND WALKING TRAILS. CLOSE TO SURPRISE STADIUM (SPRING TRAINING HOME TO ROYALS AND RANGERS), HOSPITALS, SHOPPING, GOLF, AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. This is one of my favorite neighborhoods in surprise!!! Very clean and safe area!!! This home is available short term at a higher rate. Reach out or have your agent reach out for more details. Excellent possibility for ball players, MLB staff, patients/family of patients at Del Webb Medical Center or those in need of a short term rental. Pet rent of $85 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 85
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way have any available units?
14937 W Sky Hawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way have?
Some of 14937 W Sky Hawk Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14937 W Sky Hawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
14937 W Sky Hawk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14937 W Sky Hawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14937 W Sky Hawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 14937 W Sky Hawk Way offers parking.
Does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14937 W Sky Hawk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way have a pool?
No, 14937 W Sky Hawk Way does not have a pool.
Does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way have accessible units?
No, 14937 W Sky Hawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14937 W Sky Hawk Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14937 W Sky Hawk Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14937 W Sky Hawk Way does not have units with air conditioning.
