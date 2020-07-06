All apartments in Surprise
14920 N 150TH Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

14920 N 150TH Lane

14920 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14920 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
One of ''Ashton Ranch's'' more popular 3 bedroom floor plans. Clean and move in ready. Nice size eat-in kitchen. Kitchen overlooks large great room. Professionally landscaped easy care grass/desert front and back yards. Back yard has real grass for the kids. Large covered patio ready for that family BBQ. Ashton Ranch has 3 Gorgeous pools for those hot summer days and access to either of them is included. A few blocks away from MLB spring training facilities. Features carpet and ceramic tile in all the right places. Tenant will need at least 3 times the rent amount in steady monthly income and basic good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14920 N 150TH Lane have any available units?
14920 N 150TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14920 N 150TH Lane have?
Some of 14920 N 150TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14920 N 150TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14920 N 150TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14920 N 150TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14920 N 150TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14920 N 150TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14920 N 150TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14920 N 150TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14920 N 150TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14920 N 150TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14920 N 150TH Lane has a pool.
Does 14920 N 150TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14920 N 150TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14920 N 150TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14920 N 150TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14920 N 150TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14920 N 150TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

