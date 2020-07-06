14920 N 150TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

One of ''Ashton Ranch's'' more popular 3 bedroom floor plans. Clean and move in ready. Nice size eat-in kitchen. Kitchen overlooks large great room. Professionally landscaped easy care grass/desert front and back yards. Back yard has real grass for the kids. Large covered patio ready for that family BBQ. Ashton Ranch has 3 Gorgeous pools for those hot summer days and access to either of them is included. A few blocks away from MLB spring training facilities. Features carpet and ceramic tile in all the right places. Tenant will need at least 3 times the rent amount in steady monthly income and basic good credit.