Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wonderful opportunity! Beautiful home in popular Ashton Ranch community. This light and bright home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, and many upgrades throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with custom chiseled edge granite counters and stainless appliances. Relax under the large covered patio out back. Ashton Ranch is a wonderful community with community pools, parks, and is close to the Surprise Stadium! ***$200 non refundable admin. fee is included in security deposit***