Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home with a spacious floor-plan, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large kitchen with island, oak cabinets and breakfast nook. Two large living spaces: large master bathroom with a huge walk in closet. Large backyard with easy maintenance. RV gate access to the backyard. Located in a great neighborhood, near schools, shopping, and restaurants. Don't delay and check it out today! Monthly Municipal fee 4.2%