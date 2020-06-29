All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

14856 W VENTURA Street

14856 West Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Location

14856 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
~~Location, Location, Location~~ This lovely homes is in the heart of Surprise, close to community swimming pools, Surprise Stadium, shopping, entertainment and dining. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has tile throughout home, a formal living area and then a dining and great room, open kitchen, all appliances including Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Extras include: Ceiling fans throughout home, nice master closet, covered patio, landscaped backyard, great curb appeal, three community pools within community. This one will go fast so act quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14856 W VENTURA Street have any available units?
14856 W VENTURA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14856 W VENTURA Street have?
Some of 14856 W VENTURA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14856 W VENTURA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14856 W VENTURA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14856 W VENTURA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14856 W VENTURA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14856 W VENTURA Street offer parking?
Yes, 14856 W VENTURA Street offers parking.
Does 14856 W VENTURA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14856 W VENTURA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14856 W VENTURA Street have a pool?
Yes, 14856 W VENTURA Street has a pool.
Does 14856 W VENTURA Street have accessible units?
No, 14856 W VENTURA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14856 W VENTURA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14856 W VENTURA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14856 W VENTURA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14856 W VENTURA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
