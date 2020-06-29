14856 W VENTURA Street

Amenities

~~Location, Location, Location~~ This lovely homes is in the heart of Surprise, close to community swimming pools, Surprise Stadium, shopping, entertainment and dining. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has tile throughout home, a formal living area and then a dining and great room, open kitchen, all appliances including Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Extras include: Ceiling fans throughout home, nice master closet, covered patio, landscaped backyard, great curb appeal, three community pools within community. This one will go fast so act quickly!