14829 W PERSHING Street

This Gorgeous Home has a Casita (no direct access to interior of house) with Full Bathroom and a separate entrance. The main House has the Huge Master Bedroom upstairs along with 3 additional Bedrooms. The formal living room/den/playroom is right off the entry, there's a formal dining room, Huge Kitchen with an attached Family Room! The Fabulous Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, a HUUUUGE Island, Gas 5 burner cooktop and separate oven, microwave. There's a large walk-in pantry and a butler's pantry with sink and wine refrigerator. The 3 car tandem garage has plenty of cabinets for storage and it's own A/C system, just in case you want to use the 3rd car portion as a workout area. Backyard has a covered patio, paver firepit area and a pergola paver patio. There is a small solar system to.. help with the electric bill. HOA amenities (once open again) include 3 pools, a splash pad, recreation center, firepit and 2 fireplaces, 20+ parks (each with it's own theme) and beautiful tree lined streets. HOA, monthly yard maintenance, monthly pest control and monthly A/C filter change are all included.