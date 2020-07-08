All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14829 W PERSHING Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

14829 W PERSHING Street

14829 West Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

14829 West Pershing Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
This Gorgeous Home has a Casita (no direct access to interior of house) with Full Bathroom and a separate entrance. The main House has the Huge Master Bedroom upstairs along with 3 additional Bedrooms. The formal living room/den/playroom is right off the entry, there's a formal dining room, Huge Kitchen with an attached Family Room! The Fabulous Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, a HUUUUGE Island, Gas 5 burner cooktop and separate oven, microwave. There's a large walk-in pantry and a butler's pantry with sink and wine refrigerator. The 3 car tandem garage has plenty of cabinets for storage and it's own A/C system, just in case you want to use the 3rd car portion as a workout area. Backyard has a covered patio, paver firepit area and a pergola paver patio. There is a small solar system to.. help with the electric bill. HOA amenities (once open again) include 3 pools, a splash pad, recreation center, firepit and 2 fireplaces, 20+ parks (each with it's own theme) and beautiful tree lined streets. HOA, monthly yard maintenance, monthly pest control and monthly A/C filter change are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14829 W PERSHING Street have any available units?
14829 W PERSHING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14829 W PERSHING Street have?
Some of 14829 W PERSHING Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14829 W PERSHING Street currently offering any rent specials?
14829 W PERSHING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14829 W PERSHING Street pet-friendly?
No, 14829 W PERSHING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14829 W PERSHING Street offer parking?
Yes, 14829 W PERSHING Street offers parking.
Does 14829 W PERSHING Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14829 W PERSHING Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14829 W PERSHING Street have a pool?
Yes, 14829 W PERSHING Street has a pool.
Does 14829 W PERSHING Street have accessible units?
No, 14829 W PERSHING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14829 W PERSHING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14829 W PERSHING Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14829 W PERSHING Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14829 W PERSHING Street has units with air conditioning.

