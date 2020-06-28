Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14764 W. Willow Ln
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 21
14764 W. Willow Ln
14764 West Willow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
14764 West Willow Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Surprise
Freshly Painted
New Wood Look Floors
Ceiling Fans
Beautiful Lush Back Yard
Great Location Close to Entertainment & Shopping And Schools !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14764 W. Willow Ln have any available units?
14764 W. Willow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 14764 W. Willow Ln have?
Some of 14764 W. Willow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14764 W. Willow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14764 W. Willow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14764 W. Willow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14764 W. Willow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14764 W. Willow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14764 W. Willow Ln offers parking.
Does 14764 W. Willow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14764 W. Willow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14764 W. Willow Ln have a pool?
No, 14764 W. Willow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14764 W. Willow Ln have accessible units?
No, 14764 W. Willow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14764 W. Willow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14764 W. Willow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14764 W. Willow Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14764 W. Willow Ln has units with air conditioning.
