Surprise, AZ
14748 W WILLOW Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

14748 W WILLOW Lane

14748 West Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14748 West Willow Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Surprise Pool Home. Tenants MUST have good credit fico 640 + GREAT HOME!! Located in the heart of Surprise. Home backs up to park greenbelt. Great swimming pool!! (comes with Pool & Landscaping service) ) Back yard has pavers easy to keep up. Breathtaking views of park, fountain, lake, plus the greenbelt has nice walking area. Home has wonderful amenities! Clean carpet, granite, nice lighting, tile flooring in all the right places. Great spacious open floor-plan with Vaulted Ceilings. The pool is ready for those Hot Arizona Summer Days! Home is close to schools & parks & Shopping & Hospital 3 bedroom 2 bath home is Kingswood Park in Surprise. This home will be ready for move in Sept 1st If you are moving to Arizona you Definitely need to have a swimming pool for those Summer. Small dog ok No Large Dogs due to the fact home has no grass only concrete & pavers in the backyard.
This is a No Smoking property. call now to view home I must give tenants 24 hr notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14748 W WILLOW Lane have any available units?
14748 W WILLOW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14748 W WILLOW Lane have?
Some of 14748 W WILLOW Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14748 W WILLOW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14748 W WILLOW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14748 W WILLOW Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14748 W WILLOW Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14748 W WILLOW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14748 W WILLOW Lane offers parking.
Does 14748 W WILLOW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14748 W WILLOW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14748 W WILLOW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14748 W WILLOW Lane has a pool.
Does 14748 W WILLOW Lane have accessible units?
No, 14748 W WILLOW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14748 W WILLOW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14748 W WILLOW Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14748 W WILLOW Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14748 W WILLOW Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
