14748 W WILLOW Lane

Surprise Pool Home. Tenants MUST have good credit fico 640 + GREAT HOME!! Located in the heart of Surprise. Home backs up to park greenbelt. Great swimming pool!! (comes with Pool & Landscaping service) ) Back yard has pavers easy to keep up. Breathtaking views of park, fountain, lake, plus the greenbelt has nice walking area. Home has wonderful amenities! Clean carpet, granite, nice lighting, tile flooring in all the right places. Great spacious open floor-plan with Vaulted Ceilings. The pool is ready for those Hot Arizona Summer Days! Home is close to schools & parks & Shopping & Hospital 3 bedroom 2 bath home is Kingswood Park in Surprise. This home will be ready for move in Sept 1st If you are moving to Arizona you Definitely need to have a swimming pool for those Summer. Small dog ok No Large Dogs due to the fact home has no grass only concrete & pavers in the backyard.

This is a No Smoking property. call now to view home I must give tenants 24 hr notice to show.