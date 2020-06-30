14746 N 147TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

~~Great location, close to schools, parks, 3 community pools, shopping, dining and entertainment~~ This lovely home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, new carpet throughout, tile in kitchen, entry and bathrooms, new interior and exterior paint, backyard has covered patio, view fence, landscaped with grass and plants. Extras include: ceiling fans in Great Room, Master Bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms, Stainless steel appliances includes Refrigerator, Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave Maple cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Breakfast bar, pantry, Great Room floor plan. Very spacious!