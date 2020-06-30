All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

14746 N 147TH Drive

14746 North 147th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14746 North 147th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
~~Great location, close to schools, parks, 3 community pools, shopping, dining and entertainment~~ This lovely home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, new carpet throughout, tile in kitchen, entry and bathrooms, new interior and exterior paint, backyard has covered patio, view fence, landscaped with grass and plants. Extras include: ceiling fans in Great Room, Master Bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms, Stainless steel appliances includes Refrigerator, Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave Maple cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Breakfast bar, pantry, Great Room floor plan. Very spacious!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14746 N 147TH Drive have any available units?
14746 N 147TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14746 N 147TH Drive have?
Some of 14746 N 147TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14746 N 147TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14746 N 147TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14746 N 147TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14746 N 147TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14746 N 147TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14746 N 147TH Drive offers parking.
Does 14746 N 147TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14746 N 147TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14746 N 147TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14746 N 147TH Drive has a pool.
Does 14746 N 147TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14746 N 147TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14746 N 147TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14746 N 147TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14746 N 147TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14746 N 147TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

