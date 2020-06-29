14733 W Surrey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Available for move in May 1st! Gorgeous home in highly sought after Marley Park featuring three bedrooms AND a den with french doors! Eat in kitchen is complete with granite counter tops. Master suite has full bathroom with dual sink vanity, private toilet room, and spacious walk in closet. Backyard features an extended covered patio with lush green grass, mature trees, and storage shed. All of this located in the amazing community of Marley Park, featuring two community pools and 15 unique parks connected by an Arbor Walk and within walking distance of schools.