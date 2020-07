14733 W REDFIELD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH UPGRADES GALORE! CUSTOM CABINETRY SURROUND A BRIGHT, OPEN KITCHEN WITH A STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR. GORGEOUS LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING AREAS WHICH INCLUDE A DEN PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE. EASY TO CARE FOR LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACKYARDS. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!THERE IS A $100 ADMIN. FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE PLEASE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. THERE IS A $25 FEE TO RUN A BACKGROUND CHECK ON OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YRS OLD WHO ARE NOT PRIMARY APPLICANTS. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET.