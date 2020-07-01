All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

14703 W. Mary Ct.

14703 West Mary Court · No Longer Available
Location

14703 West Mary Court, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GORGEOUS 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME W/ PRIVATE POOL! - BELL & PARKVIEW! - CALL TODAY!! - This is a 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home w/ 2,000 sq. ft., RV Parking, Private Pool, and more!! Beautiful home on a corner lot is conveniently located off of Bell & Parkview in the highly sought after "Kingswood Parke" Community! Featuring beautiful interior paint, upgraded window coverings, ceiling fans, fixtures, and more! Formal living and dining, kitchen and breakfast bar! Enjoy the professionally landscaped backyard and fenced pool perfect for entertaining! This home is beautiful and won't last long at this price!
***Pool Service Included***
***Washer/Dryer Included***

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14703 W. Mary Ct. have any available units?
14703 W. Mary Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14703 W. Mary Ct. have?
Some of 14703 W. Mary Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14703 W. Mary Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
14703 W. Mary Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14703 W. Mary Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 14703 W. Mary Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14703 W. Mary Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 14703 W. Mary Ct. offers parking.
Does 14703 W. Mary Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14703 W. Mary Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14703 W. Mary Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 14703 W. Mary Ct. has a pool.
Does 14703 W. Mary Ct. have accessible units?
No, 14703 W. Mary Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 14703 W. Mary Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14703 W. Mary Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14703 W. Mary Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14703 W. Mary Ct. has units with air conditioning.

