Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

14682 N 162ND Lane

14682 North 162nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14682 North 162nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful home w/gorgeous Private POOL and SOLAR Panels on a large corner lot today!! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and loft. Spacious master bedroom w/double door entry, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk in closet. Kitchen features All Stainless Steel Appliances w/gas range, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and kitchen island. This home has plenty of extra storage space. Backyard oasis has tons of room for kids to play with real grass, gated pool, built-in BBQ, additional storage shed & separate gated pet area for your convenience. Solar panels save you $$$ on electric bill. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this perfect home only 15 minutes from Luke AFB, near shopping/dining. Pool Maintenance, Solar, Landscaping all included w/rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14682 N 162ND Lane have any available units?
14682 N 162ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14682 N 162ND Lane have?
Some of 14682 N 162ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14682 N 162ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14682 N 162ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14682 N 162ND Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14682 N 162ND Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14682 N 162ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14682 N 162ND Lane offers parking.
Does 14682 N 162ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14682 N 162ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14682 N 162ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14682 N 162ND Lane has a pool.
Does 14682 N 162ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 14682 N 162ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14682 N 162ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14682 N 162ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14682 N 162ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14682 N 162ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
