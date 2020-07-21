14682 N 162ND Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this beautiful home w/gorgeous Private POOL and SOLAR Panels on a large corner lot today!! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and loft. Spacious master bedroom w/double door entry, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk in closet. Kitchen features All Stainless Steel Appliances w/gas range, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and kitchen island. This home has plenty of extra storage space. Backyard oasis has tons of room for kids to play with real grass, gated pool, built-in BBQ, additional storage shed & separate gated pet area for your convenience. Solar panels save you $$$ on electric bill. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this perfect home only 15 minutes from Luke AFB, near shopping/dining. Pool Maintenance, Solar, Landscaping all included w/rent.