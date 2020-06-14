14653 W MAUI Lane

Amenities

The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink. Kitchen is fully equipt with everyday use appliances. It is a 5 minutes walk to Surprise Recreation Complex that Hosts the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals spring training, Tennis Complex, Public Library, Pool and Park. Close to Restaurants,Groceries,Movie Theater and much more.The University of Phoenix Stadium, Gila River Arena, Desert Diamond West Valley Casino & Tanger Outlet are 30 minutes away. You'll love the House of Sophia because of the comfortable homey ambiance, the quaint neighborhood,& the convenience of accessing nearby amenities & attractions.