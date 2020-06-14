All apartments in Surprise
14653 W MAUI Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

14653 W MAUI Lane

14653 West Maui Lane · (602) 942-4200
Location

14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink. Kitchen is fully equipt with everyday use appliances. It is a 5 minutes walk to Surprise Recreation Complex that Hosts the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals spring training, Tennis Complex, Public Library, Pool and Park. Close to Restaurants,Groceries,Movie Theater and much more.The University of Phoenix Stadium, Gila River Arena, Desert Diamond West Valley Casino & Tanger Outlet are 30 minutes away. You'll love the House of Sophia because of the comfortable homey ambiance, the quaint neighborhood,& the convenience of accessing nearby amenities & attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14653 W MAUI Lane have any available units?
14653 W MAUI Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14653 W MAUI Lane have?
Some of 14653 W MAUI Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14653 W MAUI Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14653 W MAUI Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14653 W MAUI Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14653 W MAUI Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14653 W MAUI Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14653 W MAUI Lane does offer parking.
Does 14653 W MAUI Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14653 W MAUI Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14653 W MAUI Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14653 W MAUI Lane has a pool.
Does 14653 W MAUI Lane have accessible units?
No, 14653 W MAUI Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14653 W MAUI Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14653 W MAUI Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14653 W MAUI Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14653 W MAUI Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
