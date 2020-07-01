14652 W Maui Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Fun, open floor plan offering a HUGE great room to entertain plus a master split floor plan giving your privacy from guests. Special access to one of the bedrooms from the master suite (use it as a nursery?!?!). All stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets plus white zodiac countertops with an elevated island. Side RV gate a room in the back to roam. Beautiful community parks and a lake, along with a library within walking distance. You can also stroll on over to Surprise Stadium to see the Kansas City Royals or the Texas Rangers during spring training.



Show: Lockbox ready.

Pets: allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.