All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14652 W Maui Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14652 W Maui Ln
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

14652 W Maui Ln

14652 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14652 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Fun, open floor plan offering a HUGE great room to entertain plus a master split floor plan giving your privacy from guests. Special access to one of the bedrooms from the master suite (use it as a nursery?!?!). All stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets plus white zodiac countertops with an elevated island. Side RV gate a room in the back to roam. Beautiful community parks and a lake, along with a library within walking distance. You can also stroll on over to Surprise Stadium to see the Kansas City Royals or the Texas Rangers during spring training.

Show: Lockbox ready.
Pets: allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14652 W Maui Ln have any available units?
14652 W Maui Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14652 W Maui Ln have?
Some of 14652 W Maui Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14652 W Maui Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14652 W Maui Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14652 W Maui Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14652 W Maui Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14652 W Maui Ln offer parking?
No, 14652 W Maui Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14652 W Maui Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14652 W Maui Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14652 W Maui Ln have a pool?
No, 14652 W Maui Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14652 W Maui Ln have accessible units?
No, 14652 W Maui Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14652 W Maui Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14652 W Maui Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14652 W Maui Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14652 W Maui Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College