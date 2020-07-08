14637 W BISON Path

Amenities

Fully furnished home in Beautiful Gated 55+ Adult Community of Sun Village. Just bring your suitcase! Fully furnished rental home, pots, pans, dishes - it is already here!!! Great home in highly sought after Hopi Village in Sun Village Community. Resort style living at its best. Fenced single family home with vaulted ceilings, formal living room, great room, spacious bedrooms, master split, wood shutters, all appliances included - even a wine cooler! 12 month minimum lease. Enjoy swimming, golf, spa, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, and much more. No smoking and no pets please.