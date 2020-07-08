All apartments in Surprise
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

14637 W BISON Path

14637 West Bison Path · No Longer Available
Location

14637 West Bison Path, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
shuffle board
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fully furnished home in Beautiful Gated 55+ Adult Community of Sun Village. Just bring your suitcase! Fully furnished rental home, pots, pans, dishes - it is already here!!! Great home in highly sought after Hopi Village in Sun Village Community. Resort style living at its best. Fenced single family home with vaulted ceilings, formal living room, great room, spacious bedrooms, master split, wood shutters, all appliances included - even a wine cooler! 12 month minimum lease. Enjoy swimming, golf, spa, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, and much more. No smoking and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14637 W BISON Path have any available units?
14637 W BISON Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14637 W BISON Path have?
Some of 14637 W BISON Path's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14637 W BISON Path currently offering any rent specials?
14637 W BISON Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14637 W BISON Path pet-friendly?
No, 14637 W BISON Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14637 W BISON Path offer parking?
Yes, 14637 W BISON Path offers parking.
Does 14637 W BISON Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14637 W BISON Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14637 W BISON Path have a pool?
No, 14637 W BISON Path does not have a pool.
Does 14637 W BISON Path have accessible units?
No, 14637 W BISON Path does not have accessible units.
Does 14637 W BISON Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14637 W BISON Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 14637 W BISON Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 14637 W BISON Path does not have units with air conditioning.

