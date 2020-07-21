All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

14634 W Charter Oak Rd

14634 W Charter Oak Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14634 W Charter Oak Rd, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Home in Marley Park in Surprise! - Brand New! Be the first to enjoy this new built home in Marley Park! Ironwood floor plan by Lennar with everything included, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage, 1943 sq ft. This home comes complete with upgraded kitchen, quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Flooring is upgraded tile and carpet. This home includes energy star features and the latest in home automation.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd have any available units?
14634 W Charter Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd have?
Some of 14634 W Charter Oak Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14634 W Charter Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14634 W Charter Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14634 W Charter Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14634 W Charter Oak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14634 W Charter Oak Rd offers parking.
Does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14634 W Charter Oak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 14634 W Charter Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 14634 W Charter Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14634 W Charter Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14634 W Charter Oak Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14634 W Charter Oak Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
