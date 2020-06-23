All apartments in Surprise
14624 N 148TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14624 N 148TH Avenue

14624 North 148th Avenue · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

14624 North 148th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
THIS 3 BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME WITH DEN WITH FENCED POOL HOME IS A GEM - INCLUDES WEEKLY POOL SERVICE TO ENJOY THE HOT SUMMER HASSLE FREE - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES - BLINDS - FANS - SPLIT MASTER - KITCHEN ISLAND - BACKYARD FEATURES GRASS COVERED PATIO AND LOTS OF SITTING AREAS - MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY WHILE ITS STILL ACTIVE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14624 N 148TH Avenue have any available units?
14624 N 148TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14624 N 148TH Avenue have?
Some of 14624 N 148TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14624 N 148TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14624 N 148TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14624 N 148TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14624 N 148TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14624 N 148TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14624 N 148TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14624 N 148TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14624 N 148TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14624 N 148TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14624 N 148TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 14624 N 148TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14624 N 148TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14624 N 148TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14624 N 148TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14624 N 148TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14624 N 148TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
