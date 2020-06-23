14624 N 148TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

THIS 3 BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME WITH DEN WITH FENCED POOL HOME IS A GEM - INCLUDES WEEKLY POOL SERVICE TO ENJOY THE HOT SUMMER HASSLE FREE - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES - BLINDS - FANS - SPLIT MASTER - KITCHEN ISLAND - BACKYARD FEATURES GRASS COVERED PATIO AND LOTS OF SITTING AREAS - MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY WHILE ITS STILL ACTIVE!!!