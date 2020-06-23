14624 N 148TH Avenue

14624 North 148th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379 Ashton Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
THIS 3 BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME WITH DEN WITH FENCED POOL HOME IS A GEM - INCLUDES WEEKLY POOL SERVICE TO ENJOY THE HOT SUMMER HASSLE FREE - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES - BLINDS - FANS - SPLIT MASTER - KITCHEN ISLAND - BACKYARD FEATURES GRASS COVERED PATIO AND LOTS OF SITTING AREAS - MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY WHILE ITS STILL ACTIVE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
