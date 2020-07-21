14586 W SIERRA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in the lovely Mountain Gate Community! This recently updated home is in a gated community and ready for immediate move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, 9+ flat ceilings, separate family room area, open kitchen with kitchen island, sleek stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with master bathroom, separate shower and garden tub, vanity sinks, master walk-in closet, and a large backyard with a BBQ Grill. Other amenities include a 3 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, biking/walking path and so much more! Don't miss out on this lovely home near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and the 303 freeway... this one will go fast! * Please verify pet policy prior to applying*