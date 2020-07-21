All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14586 W SIERRA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14586 W SIERRA Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

14586 W SIERRA Street

14586 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14586 West Sierra Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in the lovely Mountain Gate Community! This recently updated home is in a gated community and ready for immediate move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, 9+ flat ceilings, separate family room area, open kitchen with kitchen island, sleek stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with master bathroom, separate shower and garden tub, vanity sinks, master walk-in closet, and a large backyard with a BBQ Grill. Other amenities include a 3 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, biking/walking path and so much more! Don't miss out on this lovely home near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and the 303 freeway... this one will go fast! * Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14586 W SIERRA Street have any available units?
14586 W SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14586 W SIERRA Street have?
Some of 14586 W SIERRA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14586 W SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14586 W SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14586 W SIERRA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14586 W SIERRA Street is pet friendly.
Does 14586 W SIERRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 14586 W SIERRA Street offers parking.
Does 14586 W SIERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14586 W SIERRA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14586 W SIERRA Street have a pool?
No, 14586 W SIERRA Street does not have a pool.
Does 14586 W SIERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 14586 W SIERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14586 W SIERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14586 W SIERRA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14586 W SIERRA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14586 W SIERRA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College