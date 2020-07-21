All apartments in Surprise
14568 W Crocus Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

14568 W Crocus Drive

14568 West Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14568 West Crocus Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Avondale home. This home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and living space. Tile in high traffic areas, and neutral carpeting in living areas. Kitchen features lots of counter top space, upgraded cabinets, separate pantry, breakfast bar, dining area, gas rage, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, windows overlooking backyard with natural light, walk-in closet, double sinks and shower. Landscaped backyard includes private covered patio and large mature trees. Washing machine and dryer included and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

