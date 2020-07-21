14568 W Crocus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Avondale home. This home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and living space. Tile in high traffic areas, and neutral carpeting in living areas. Kitchen features lots of counter top space, upgraded cabinets, separate pantry, breakfast bar, dining area, gas rage, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, windows overlooking backyard with natural light, walk-in closet, double sinks and shower. Landscaped backyard includes private covered patio and large mature trees. Washing machine and dryer included and 2 car garage.