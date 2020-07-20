All apartments in Surprise
14551 W Laurel Ln
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

14551 W Laurel Ln

14551 West Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14551 West Laurel Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Cooper Canyon (Mountain Gate) is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Cooper Canyon (Mountain Gate) is available for immediate move in! The home features granite counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets with crown moldings, breakfast bar, a pantry and two linen closets, carpet in the bedrooms and 20in tile through out the rest of the home. Home has been freshly painted and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. The double door fridge is brand new. The backyard is rocked with a covered patio and a view fence. This property is in a gated community with multiple parks, playground, basketball court and more. It is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.propertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4006242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14551 W Laurel Ln have any available units?
14551 W Laurel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14551 W Laurel Ln have?
Some of 14551 W Laurel Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14551 W Laurel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14551 W Laurel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14551 W Laurel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14551 W Laurel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14551 W Laurel Ln offer parking?
No, 14551 W Laurel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14551 W Laurel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14551 W Laurel Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14551 W Laurel Ln have a pool?
No, 14551 W Laurel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14551 W Laurel Ln have accessible units?
No, 14551 W Laurel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14551 W Laurel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14551 W Laurel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14551 W Laurel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14551 W Laurel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
