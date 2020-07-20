14551 W Laurel Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath home in Cooper Canyon (Mountain Gate) is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Cooper Canyon (Mountain Gate) is available for immediate move in! The home features granite counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets with crown moldings, breakfast bar, a pantry and two linen closets, carpet in the bedrooms and 20in tile through out the rest of the home. Home has been freshly painted and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. The double door fridge is brand new. The backyard is rocked with a covered patio and a view fence. This property is in a gated community with multiple parks, playground, basketball court and more. It is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.propertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4006242)