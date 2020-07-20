All apartments in Surprise
14536 W Poinsettia Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

14536 W Poinsettia Dr

14536 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14536 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Extravagant single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen has Range/Oven elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, Island, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area with 65'' inch wall mounted flat screen tv with sound bar. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. Washer/Dryer included. All other rooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped with grass area, extended patio, built in BBQ, and Fireplace. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing! Tenant must pay for a professorial landscaper monthly or landlord to have a professional landscaper at additional $100.00 monthly rent charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr have any available units?
14536 W Poinsettia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr have?
Some of 14536 W Poinsettia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14536 W Poinsettia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14536 W Poinsettia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14536 W Poinsettia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14536 W Poinsettia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14536 W Poinsettia Dr offers parking.
Does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14536 W Poinsettia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr have a pool?
No, 14536 W Poinsettia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr have accessible units?
No, 14536 W Poinsettia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14536 W Poinsettia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14536 W Poinsettia Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14536 W Poinsettia Dr has units with air conditioning.
