14536 W Poinsettia Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Extravagant single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen has Range/Oven elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, Island, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area with 65'' inch wall mounted flat screen tv with sound bar. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. Washer/Dryer included. All other rooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped with grass area, extended patio, built in BBQ, and Fireplace. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing! Tenant must pay for a professorial landscaper monthly or landlord to have a professional landscaper at additional $100.00 monthly rent charge.