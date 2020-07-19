14534 N 138TH Lane

Amenities
Stunning, Furnished home. Owner pays for internet, landscaping services, Utilities with cap. This Litchfield Manor Community home boasts additional value of $83K in upgrades & is close to 3 parks. This home welcomes you to a bright & open formal living/dining room. The high ceilings enhance the living space. Newer Pergo wood grain laminate & tile flooring. Guest bedroom with full bath on 1st floor. Maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, black appliances, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & ample counter space. Upstairs is stunning master suite with a private walk-out balcony with mountain views. Double sink vanity, walk-in shower with separate tub. 3-car garage & RV Gate. Enjoy the nicely landscaped garden in spacious backyard with tropical flower, fruit, shaded trees. Paid off solar syst