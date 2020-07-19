All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:25 AM

14534 N 138TH Lane

14534 North 138th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14534 North 138th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning, Furnished home. Owner pays for internet, landscaping services, Utilities with cap. This Litchfield Manor Community home boasts additional value of $83K in upgrades & is close to 3 parks. This home welcomes you to a bright & open formal living/dining room. The high ceilings enhance the living space. Newer Pergo wood grain laminate & tile flooring. Guest bedroom with full bath on 1st floor. Maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, black appliances, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & ample counter space. Upstairs is stunning master suite with a private walk-out balcony with mountain views. Double sink vanity, walk-in shower with separate tub. 3-car garage & RV Gate. Enjoy the nicely landscaped garden in spacious backyard with tropical flower, fruit, shaded trees. Paid off solar syst

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14534 N 138TH Lane have any available units?
14534 N 138TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14534 N 138TH Lane have?
Some of 14534 N 138TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14534 N 138TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14534 N 138TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14534 N 138TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14534 N 138TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14534 N 138TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14534 N 138TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14534 N 138TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14534 N 138TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14534 N 138TH Lane have a pool?
No, 14534 N 138TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14534 N 138TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14534 N 138TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14534 N 138TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14534 N 138TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14534 N 138TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14534 N 138TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
