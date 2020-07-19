14534 N 138TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Stunning, Furnished home. Owner pays for internet, landscaping services, Utilities with cap. This Litchfield Manor Community home boasts additional value of $83K in upgrades & is close to 3 parks. This home welcomes you to a bright & open formal living/dining room. The high ceilings enhance the living space. Newer Pergo wood grain laminate & tile flooring. Guest bedroom with full bath on 1st floor. Maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, black appliances, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & ample counter space. Upstairs is stunning master suite with a private walk-out balcony with mountain views. Double sink vanity, walk-in shower with separate tub. 3-car garage & RV Gate. Enjoy the nicely landscaped garden in spacious backyard with tropical flower, fruit, shaded trees. Paid off solar syst