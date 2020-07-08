All apartments in Surprise
14526 W Sierra St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

14526 W Sierra St

14526 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

14526 West Sierra Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**COMING SOON, NO SHOWING UNTIL AFTER 5/8*
Beautiful rare rental in gated community! Great location, n/s exposure. Carpet/tile in all the right areas. Large den, open and bright floor plan with gas fireplace! Freshly painted throughout! Kitchen boasts granite counters, upgraded stainless oven & microwave, island, pantry, breakfast bar, & view of the fireplace/great room. Master suite has walk-in closets, double sinks, large tub and separate shower. Large garage for extra storage! This gated community is the perfect location close to all major freeways, shopping, hospitals, public transportation, the new stadium and more!! Come look at what could be your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14526 W Sierra St have any available units?
14526 W Sierra St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14526 W Sierra St have?
Some of 14526 W Sierra St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14526 W Sierra St currently offering any rent specials?
14526 W Sierra St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14526 W Sierra St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14526 W Sierra St is pet friendly.
Does 14526 W Sierra St offer parking?
Yes, 14526 W Sierra St offers parking.
Does 14526 W Sierra St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14526 W Sierra St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14526 W Sierra St have a pool?
No, 14526 W Sierra St does not have a pool.
Does 14526 W Sierra St have accessible units?
No, 14526 W Sierra St does not have accessible units.
Does 14526 W Sierra St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14526 W Sierra St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14526 W Sierra St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14526 W Sierra St has units with air conditioning.

