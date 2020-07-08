14526 W Sierra St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**COMING SOON, NO SHOWING UNTIL AFTER 5/8*

Beautiful rare rental in gated community! Great location, n/s exposure. Carpet/tile in all the right areas. Large den, open and bright floor plan with gas fireplace! Freshly painted throughout! Kitchen boasts granite counters, upgraded stainless oven & microwave, island, pantry, breakfast bar, & view of the fireplace/great room. Master suite has walk-in closets, double sinks, large tub and separate shower. Large garage for extra storage! This gated community is the perfect location close to all major freeways, shopping, hospitals, public transportation, the new stadium and more!! Come look at what could be your new home!