Last updated January 21 2020 at 8:40 PM

14406 West Saint Moritz Lane

14406 West Saint Moritz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14406 West Saint Moritz Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3D Virtual Home Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QvPmR1EWPSR

Executive Style Living! Not Your Typical Rental Home! Located Near Bullard and Greenway! Must see gorgeous home with private pool and lush landscaping. This 4 bedroom single story, you will want to call home. Single story with fresh paint, new carpet, upgraded flooring, and new kitchen appliances. The backyard oasis features pool, spa and waterfall and misting system. Pool service and lawn service included! Plenty of room for all your vehicles and toys with a 3 car driveway, 4ft extended garage, 10ft RV gate. All kitchen appliances included and home even has a water softener. All this just minutes away from downtown Surprise which includes Surprise Stadium, home of the Royals and Rangers, Surprise Lakes and the new Ottawa University Campus.

**No pets please**

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month to 18-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane have any available units?
14406 West Saint Moritz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane have?
Some of 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14406 West Saint Moritz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane offers parking.
Does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane has a pool.
Does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane have accessible units?
No, 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14406 West Saint Moritz Lane has units with air conditioning.

