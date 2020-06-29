14406 West Saint Moritz Lane

Amenities

3D Virtual Home Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QvPmR1EWPSR



Executive Style Living! Not Your Typical Rental Home! Located Near Bullard and Greenway! Must see gorgeous home with private pool and lush landscaping. This 4 bedroom single story, you will want to call home. Single story with fresh paint, new carpet, upgraded flooring, and new kitchen appliances. The backyard oasis features pool, spa and waterfall and misting system. Pool service and lawn service included! Plenty of room for all your vehicles and toys with a 3 car driveway, 4ft extended garage, 10ft RV gate. All kitchen appliances included and home even has a water softener. All this just minutes away from downtown Surprise which includes Surprise Stadium, home of the Royals and Rangers, Surprise Lakes and the new Ottawa University Campus.



**No pets please**



Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month to 18-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.