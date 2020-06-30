All apartments in Surprise
14392 W BECKER Lane
14392 W BECKER Lane

14392 West Becker Lane · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

14392 West Becker Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Showpiece property in the prestigeous gated community of Lions Gate. This home has it all, gorgeous curb appeal, chefs kitchen with FOUR oven options, multiple dishwashers, ice maker and all of the stainless steel top of the line appliances you would expect in a home of this caliber. Butlers pantry, and of course a theater room. Resort backyard with stunning pool, complete with amazing multiple water features. This estate was expertly planned and executed for maximum private enjoyment whether you have two or 200 guests. Toys are no problem. Room for at least 4 cars plus extra slab. A full list of upgrades is available on request.Home is fully furnish for temporary housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14392 W BECKER Lane have any available units?
14392 W BECKER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14392 W BECKER Lane have?
Some of 14392 W BECKER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14392 W BECKER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14392 W BECKER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14392 W BECKER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14392 W BECKER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14392 W BECKER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14392 W BECKER Lane offers parking.
Does 14392 W BECKER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14392 W BECKER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14392 W BECKER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14392 W BECKER Lane has a pool.
Does 14392 W BECKER Lane have accessible units?
No, 14392 W BECKER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14392 W BECKER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14392 W BECKER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14392 W BECKER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14392 W BECKER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

