Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

14314 N 158TH Lane

14314 North 158th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14314 North 158th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This is an Awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Low maintenance landscaping, manicured front desert landscape & a full backyard of beautiful synthetic grass with a fire pit for cool evenings. Block walls for privacy, & an A/C that is less than 3 years old. Also this home has owned solar panels that saves you lots of money on your electric bills. Beautiful family neighborhood & great schools! This home is extremely clean & move in ready. An open bright floor plan with tile in all the right places & carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is spacious with ample counter space & cabinets. Appliances under 3 years old, plenty of storage places & the best part is, It is the least expensive 4 bedroom home in Surprise! Heart of Surprise! Easy to show, don't miss it, Immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14314 N 158TH Lane have any available units?
14314 N 158TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 14314 N 158TH Lane have?
Some of 14314 N 158TH Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14314 N 158TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14314 N 158TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14314 N 158TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14314 N 158TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14314 N 158TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14314 N 158TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14314 N 158TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14314 N 158TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14314 N 158TH Lane have a pool?
No, 14314 N 158TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14314 N 158TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14314 N 158TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14314 N 158TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14314 N 158TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14314 N 158TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14314 N 158TH Lane has units with air conditioning.
