14314 N 158TH Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This is an Awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Low maintenance landscaping, manicured front desert landscape & a full backyard of beautiful synthetic grass with a fire pit for cool evenings. Block walls for privacy, & an A/C that is less than 3 years old. Also this home has owned solar panels that saves you lots of money on your electric bills. Beautiful family neighborhood & great schools! This home is extremely clean & move in ready. An open bright floor plan with tile in all the right places & carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is spacious with ample counter space & cabinets. Appliances under 3 years old, plenty of storage places & the best part is, It is the least expensive 4 bedroom home in Surprise! Heart of Surprise! Easy to show, don't miss it, Immediate occupancy!