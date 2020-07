Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful brand new home in Marley Park. this one is a corner lot, close to park. This is a popular split floor plan, has large kitchen which is open to the great room. Lots of natural light from over sized patio doors that lead to a covered patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.