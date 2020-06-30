14297 W Pershing St

Amenities

*New Build* 4 Bedroom in Surprise! - Entertain in style with your spacious living concept. Use the fourth bedroom as a den and entertain friends and family in your large great room and dining space. Linen cabinets, steel grey granite countertops with speckled accents, taupe carpet with 18''x18'' tile & gourmet kitchen. Residents of Homestead at Marley Park will love swimming at the community pool, playing on the sport courts, and cooking on the barbecues. Recreation at Mountain Regional Park or Lake Pleasant are also just a short drive away.



