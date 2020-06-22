All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE

14260 W Windrose Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14260 W Windrose Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! stunning former model surprise 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, split master, like new carpet, premium corner lot, private pool, custom landscape, mountain views, monthly pool service and landscaping included, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE have any available units?
14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE have?
Some of 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14260 W WINDROSE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College