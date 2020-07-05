Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

14236 W. Country Gables Dr. Available 11/22/19 2 bedroom home in Sierra Verde, all kitchen appliances provided! Available 11/22/19 - The Cottages at Sierra Verde is a wonderful Lifestyle Community featuring a Community Pool and Spa, Entertainment Ramada, Walking Trails and 2 Tot Lots with Play Equipment. Beautiful courtyard home on premium home site surrounded by open space. All kitchen appliances included in this home, call to view today!Available after November 22 2019



Renters Insurance required

4% processing fee in addition to rent

$20 hvac filter fee monthly

$200 Admin fee paid upon move in.

1 small pet allowed (15lbs or less), no aggressive breeds. $300.00 pet fee non-refundable

