Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14236 W. Country Gables Dr.
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

14236 W. Country Gables Dr.

14236 West Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14236 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
14236 W. Country Gables Dr. Available 11/22/19 2 bedroom home in Sierra Verde, all kitchen appliances provided! Available 11/22/19 - The Cottages at Sierra Verde is a wonderful Lifestyle Community featuring a Community Pool and Spa, Entertainment Ramada, Walking Trails and 2 Tot Lots with Play Equipment. Beautiful courtyard home on premium home site surrounded by open space. All kitchen appliances included in this home, call to view today!Available after November 22 2019

Renters Insurance required
4% processing fee in addition to rent
$20 hvac filter fee monthly
$200 Admin fee paid upon move in.
1 small pet allowed (15lbs or less), no aggressive breeds. $300.00 pet fee non-refundable
Call for details today!
Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2621186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. have any available units?
14236 W. Country Gables Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. have?
Some of 14236 W. Country Gables Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14236 W. Country Gables Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. offer parking?
No, 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. has a pool.
Does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14236 W. Country Gables Dr. has units with air conditioning.

