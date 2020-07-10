All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:50 PM

14231 West Larkspur Drive

14231 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14231 West Larkspur Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is an amazing single level floorplan it has a great layout with plenty of room for everyone. The bedrooms are all very spread out and private with the master suite being completely separate. The master bathroom features both a tub and a shower as well as built in shelving in the large walk in closet. The back yard has synthetic grass as well as nice rock features making it great for entertaining. Your grand room is perfectly placed so will be excellent for events and entertaining company. Please contact me to schedule a viewing of this wonderful home. Also a $75 monthly landscape fee.
PLEASE CALL JAMIE AT 623-980-4684 WITH QUESTIONS.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14231 West Larkspur Drive have any available units?
14231 West Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14231 West Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14231 West Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14231 West Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14231 West Larkspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14231 West Larkspur Drive offer parking?
No, 14231 West Larkspur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14231 West Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14231 West Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14231 West Larkspur Drive have a pool?
No, 14231 West Larkspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14231 West Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 14231 West Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14231 West Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14231 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14231 West Larkspur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14231 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

