14220 W POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED wonderful and large Surprise pool vacation home. Step inside the gorgeous entry to the open floor plan main living room. Comfy super-sized sofa and recliner are so inviting to catch a movie or just relax. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, upscale stainless appliances, an eat in kitchen all with a gorgeous backyard view. Light and bright living. The Master has a king bed with TV and spa like en-suite bath. Double sinks, a soaker tub, walk-in shower and huge master closet finish this pristine space. The second and third bedrooms are graciously appointed and boast queen beds, comfortable bedding, contemporary design and more. There is a great room at the end of the hall perfect for a quiet TV spot or a reading room. Just off the kitchen is an office space and formal dining room too. The glorious backyard is one of a kind. Sparkling pool, spa and outdoor kitchen and eating area are great for family and friends. This pool is heated, and so is the spa, at a $450 per week premium.



Surprise is happening right now, you cannot miss this! Perfect for relocation, getting out of the snow, major league baseball and so much more. The calendar won't be open long, so book ASAP!