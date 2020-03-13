All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

14220 W POINSETTIA Drive

14220 West Poinsettia Drive · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14220 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2463 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED wonderful and large Surprise pool vacation home. Step inside the gorgeous entry to the open floor plan main living room. Comfy super-sized sofa and recliner are so inviting to catch a movie or just relax. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, upscale stainless appliances, an eat in kitchen all with a gorgeous backyard view. Light and bright living. The Master has a king bed with TV and spa like en-suite bath. Double sinks, a soaker tub, walk-in shower and huge master closet finish this pristine space. The second and third bedrooms are graciously appointed and boast queen beds, comfortable bedding, contemporary design and more. There is a great room at the end of the hall perfect for a quiet TV spot or a reading room. Just off the kitchen is an office space and formal dining room too. The glorious backyard is one of a kind. Sparkling pool, spa and outdoor kitchen and eating area are great for family and friends. This pool is heated, and so is the spa, at a $450 per week premium.

Surprise is happening right now, you cannot miss this! Perfect for relocation, getting out of the snow, major league baseball and so much more. The calendar won't be open long, so book ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
14220 W POINSETTIA Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14220 W POINSETTIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive has a pool.
Does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14220 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
