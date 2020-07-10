14211 W JENAN DR

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cc380807f ---- Gorgeous home in Surprise featuring Soaring ceilings and warm wall tones throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with center island, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, extra cabinets for added storage and stainless steel appliances! Master suite has beautiful bay windows, master bath features double sinks with vanity and separate soaking tub shower and a spacious walk in closet! Exterior features an expansive backyard with covered patio and lush green grass. Laundry room has built in cabinets. Front load washer and dryer. **********Property is occupied, showing times to be limited**********