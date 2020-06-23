All apartments in Surprise
14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive

14154 West Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14154 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a fully furnished vacation rental. Madeline's Cottage is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath 2-Story home with a Heated Community Pool and Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have any available units?
14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have?
Some of 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive's amenities include parking, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does offer parking.
Does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive has a pool.
Does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14154 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
