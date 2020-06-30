14111 W ASTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful private POOL!Start the New Year off right here! This lovely four bedroom home has three full bathrooms. Cozy front porch, two car garage, one bedroom is on the first level, formal living room, great room, upstairs loft, amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances, good size pantry, granite counter tops, kitchen island and ample cabinet space, oversized laundry room w/sink, spacious master suite, large walk in closet and the ensuite has plenty of room. Beautiful landscaped backyard surrounds the private pool and pergola.