Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:25 AM

14111 W ASTER Drive

14111 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14111 West Aster Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful private POOL!Start the New Year off right here! This lovely four bedroom home has three full bathrooms. Cozy front porch, two car garage, one bedroom is on the first level, formal living room, great room, upstairs loft, amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances, good size pantry, granite counter tops, kitchen island and ample cabinet space, oversized laundry room w/sink, spacious master suite, large walk in closet and the ensuite has plenty of room. Beautiful landscaped backyard surrounds the private pool and pergola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14111 W ASTER Drive have any available units?
14111 W ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14111 W ASTER Drive have?
Some of 14111 W ASTER Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14111 W ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14111 W ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 W ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14111 W ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14111 W ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14111 W ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 14111 W ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14111 W ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 W ASTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14111 W ASTER Drive has a pool.
Does 14111 W ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 14111 W ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 W ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14111 W ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14111 W ASTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14111 W ASTER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

