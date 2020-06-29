14028 N 150TH Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage tennis court fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful Ashton Ranch home with RV GATE that is immaculate and ready to move in! Brand New Carpet & Paint and Newer Refrigerator. Vaulted Ceilings in the single living area. Back yard backs to Greenbelt for added privacy. RV Gate leads to a separate parking/storage area. Fantastic location 1 mile from Surprise Stadium, Library, Aquatic Center and Tennis Complex! Only 20 minutes to Cardinals Stadium, 15 minutes to White Tank Mountain Park and 30 minutes to Lake Pleasant! Close to everything!