Surprise, AZ
14028 N 150TH Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

14028 N 150TH Lane

14028 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

14028 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Ashton Ranch home with RV GATE that is immaculate and ready to move in! Brand New Carpet & Paint and Newer Refrigerator. Vaulted Ceilings in the single living area. Back yard backs to Greenbelt for added privacy. RV Gate leads to a separate parking/storage area. Fantastic location 1 mile from Surprise Stadium, Library, Aquatic Center and Tennis Complex! Only 20 minutes to Cardinals Stadium, 15 minutes to White Tank Mountain Park and 30 minutes to Lake Pleasant! Close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14028 N 150TH Lane have any available units?
14028 N 150TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14028 N 150TH Lane have?
Some of 14028 N 150TH Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14028 N 150TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14028 N 150TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14028 N 150TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14028 N 150TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14028 N 150TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14028 N 150TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14028 N 150TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14028 N 150TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14028 N 150TH Lane have a pool?
No, 14028 N 150TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14028 N 150TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14028 N 150TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14028 N 150TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14028 N 150TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14028 N 150TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14028 N 150TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

