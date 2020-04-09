All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

13976 W PAIUTE Trail

13976 West Paiute Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13976 West Paiute Trail, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great Taos Plan in Gated Sun Village. North facing covered patio. Split plan w/many updates, starting with Murphy bed and triple closet in second bedroom. Laminate floors, underlayment of roof replaced, HVAC 2016, wtrhtr 2011, Owned Solar System (avg $54 per mo), Ext Paint 2018, Skylights replaced, Granite counters in Kitchen w/SS appliances. Granite and Custom Tiled shower w/bench in Master bath. Custom built-ins in Great room, Stain glass front door, french doors to nice covered patio. Don't miss this move in ready house. Pueblo Village, is a gated, security guarded, age 55+, community, in the city of Surprise, Arizona. This small community is made up of just under 1400 homes and condominiums. The Sun Village Community has an 18 hole, par three "no-"riding" golf course, an heated swimming pool and spa, tennis, pickle ball and shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, an exercise room, a billiards room, sewing and crafts rooms, and a ballroom where national and international entertainment can be enjoyed.
Close by you will find the spring training home of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Across the street from Surprises' baseball complex, is a 25 court tennis complex that is home to national and international tennis tournaments. A Regional Library, a park, and a fishing lake are also part of this fantastic recreational area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail have any available units?
13976 W PAIUTE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail have?
Some of 13976 W PAIUTE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13976 W PAIUTE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13976 W PAIUTE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13976 W PAIUTE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13976 W PAIUTE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13976 W PAIUTE Trail offers parking.
Does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13976 W PAIUTE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13976 W PAIUTE Trail has a pool.
Does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail have accessible units?
No, 13976 W PAIUTE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13976 W PAIUTE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 13976 W PAIUTE Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13976 W PAIUTE Trail has units with air conditioning.
