13976 W PAIUTE Trail

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Great Taos Plan in Gated Sun Village. North facing covered patio. Split plan w/many updates, starting with Murphy bed and triple closet in second bedroom. Laminate floors, underlayment of roof replaced, HVAC 2016, wtrhtr 2011, Owned Solar System (avg $54 per mo), Ext Paint 2018, Skylights replaced, Granite counters in Kitchen w/SS appliances. Granite and Custom Tiled shower w/bench in Master bath. Custom built-ins in Great room, Stain glass front door, french doors to nice covered patio. Don't miss this move in ready house. Pueblo Village, is a gated, security guarded, age 55+, community, in the city of Surprise, Arizona. This small community is made up of just under 1400 homes and condominiums. The Sun Village Community has an 18 hole, par three "no-"riding" golf course, an heated swimming pool and spa, tennis, pickle ball and shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, an exercise room, a billiards room, sewing and crafts rooms, and a ballroom where national and international entertainment can be enjoyed.

Close by you will find the spring training home of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Across the street from Surprises' baseball complex, is a 25 court tennis complex that is home to national and international tennis tournaments. A Regional Library, a park, and a fishing lake are also part of this fantastic recreational area.