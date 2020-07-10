All apartments in Surprise
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

13972 W Country Gables Dr

13972 West Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13972 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff32b21074 ---- This very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home! Situated perfectly on a tree lined street in the highly sought after Sierra Verde community. Featuring tasteful upgrades including maple cabinets, fresh neutral paint, tile throughout with carpet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, huge great room plus a large kitchen complete w/island and gas range. Relax in your private backyard fully shaded by a mature low-maintenance trees. Minutes away from aquatic center, ball parks, shopping, dining and entertainment there will always be something to do. All appliances included!!! Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13972 W Country Gables Dr have any available units?
13972 W Country Gables Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13972 W Country Gables Dr have?
Some of 13972 W Country Gables Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13972 W Country Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13972 W Country Gables Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13972 W Country Gables Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13972 W Country Gables Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13972 W Country Gables Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13972 W Country Gables Dr offers parking.
Does 13972 W Country Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13972 W Country Gables Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13972 W Country Gables Dr have a pool?
No, 13972 W Country Gables Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13972 W Country Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 13972 W Country Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13972 W Country Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13972 W Country Gables Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13972 W Country Gables Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13972 W Country Gables Dr has units with air conditioning.

