13972 W Country Gables Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff32b21074 ---- This very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home! Situated perfectly on a tree lined street in the highly sought after Sierra Verde community. Featuring tasteful upgrades including maple cabinets, fresh neutral paint, tile throughout with carpet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, huge great room plus a large kitchen complete w/island and gas range. Relax in your private backyard fully shaded by a mature low-maintenance trees. Minutes away from aquatic center, ball parks, shopping, dining and entertainment there will always be something to do. All appliances included!!! Available NOW!!!



Application Fee $45 per adult;nOne Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage