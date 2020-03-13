All apartments in Surprise
13872 N 147th Lane
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

13872 N 147th Lane

13872 North 147th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13872 North 147th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA Approx 1200SF home, located in the desirable Ashton Ranch Community of Surprise, Close to shopping, Parks, Ball Fields, Award Winning Schools, essential services and everything Surprise has to offer. Your new home features ~ Designer Neutral Colors Throughout ~ Entertainment Niche ~ Upgraded Flooring ~ Modern Great Room Design ~ Office/Den ~ Step-Saver Kitchen ~ Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator ~ Enormous Corner cul-de-sac Professionally Landscaped Lot.. Plus Much more, come visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13872 N 147th Lane have any available units?
13872 N 147th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13872 N 147th Lane have?
Some of 13872 N 147th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13872 N 147th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13872 N 147th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13872 N 147th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13872 N 147th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13872 N 147th Lane offer parking?
No, 13872 N 147th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13872 N 147th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13872 N 147th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13872 N 147th Lane have a pool?
No, 13872 N 147th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13872 N 147th Lane have accessible units?
No, 13872 N 147th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13872 N 147th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13872 N 147th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13872 N 147th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13872 N 147th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
