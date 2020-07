13838 W VENTURA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE. POOL WAS REDONE IN 2017 AND IS NOW PEBBLE TECH. A HUGE BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH TONS OF UPGRADED CABINETS & LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE. BLACK UPGRADED APPLIANCES, A HUGE PANTRY AND BREAKFAST BAR. A BEAUTIFUL FORMAL LIVING ROOM. CUSTOM PAINT TOUCHES THROUGHOUT THIS HOME. UPGRADED FANS & LIGHT FIXTURES, AND SURROUND SOUND HOOKUP. A HUGE MASTER SUITE AND BATH W/ A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. GARAGE EPOXY FLOORS AND MORE UPGRADED BUILT IN CABINETS. THE PERFECT BACKYARD WITH A POOL AND GRASSY PLAY AREA. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE, IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD W/SHOPPING, MOVIE THEATER, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS.