Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Single level 4 bed house in West Point Towne Center. Freshly painted 2-tone interior paint (neutral), beautiful 18'' tile and wood floors throughout the house. No carpet. The kitchen features Corian counter tops, breakfast bar, and eat in area. Easy, low maintenance desert landscaping front and back. Great location with lots of shopping and restaurants just around the corner. Clean/Sharp and move in ready.