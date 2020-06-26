All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

13789 W REDFIELD Road

13789 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

13789 West Redfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath property located in Surprise is now on the market! This amazing home features desert landscaping, & 3 car garage. The fabulous interior boasts neutral paint, formal living & dining room & flooring that fits your taste. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with matching appliances, ample staggered cabinets with crown molding, pantry, tile back splash, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and huge walk in pantry. The spacious master suit includes a private bath, his & her sinks, separate tub & step-in shower, & a large walk-in closet. The stunning backyard offers a covered patio, Ramada and grassy landscaping perfect for relaxing. This is the home you have been looking for. Don't wait any longer, schedule a showing before it's gone! TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL MATERIAL FACT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13789 W REDFIELD Road have any available units?
13789 W REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13789 W REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 13789 W REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13789 W REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
13789 W REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13789 W REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 13789 W REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13789 W REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 13789 W REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 13789 W REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13789 W REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13789 W REDFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 13789 W REDFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 13789 W REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 13789 W REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13789 W REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13789 W REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13789 W REDFIELD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13789 W REDFIELD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
